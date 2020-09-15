European shares in the day higher led by the UK FTSE 100

UK FTSE 100 leads the way with a 1.6% gain





German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.6%



Spain's Ibex, +1.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.85%

