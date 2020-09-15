European shares in the day higher led by the UK FTSE 100

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

UK FTSE 100 leads the way with a 1.6% gain

The major European indices are ending the session higher with varying results. The UK FTSE 100 is leading the way with a 1.6% gain. The German DAX lacks behind with a 0.2% gain. The provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, +0.2%
  • France's CAC, +0.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.85%
