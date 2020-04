GBPUSD cracks below the Tuesday low at 1.22395

The GBPUSD is making a new week low falling below the 1.22395. However, there is another key support target at the 200 hour moving average 1.22058 currnently (green line). The low just reached 1.22184 and bounced back toward the old week low at 1.22395.









Sellers are making a play. Can they keep the momentum going to the downside?