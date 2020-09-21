Gold tumbles below $1900

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

Trades to a session low of $1882.51

The price of gold has now moved below the $1900 level. Currently trades at $1894 that's down $57 or 2.93%. The low price reached $1882.51. The high price early the day came in at $1955.69.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price today fell below its 50 day moving average (white line) at $1937.10. The next target comes in at the August low at $1863.15. Below that sits the 100 day moving average at $1838.55 and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2020 low in March. That level comes in at $1837.13.

The high price for gold extended up to $2075.47. The decline to the lowa today is 9.3% below that high level.
