GBPUSD runs up to swing area resistance near 1.3271

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom’s currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as “cable” (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Read this Term has also raced higher today (see GBPJPY GBP/JPY The GBP/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.00, it means 1 British pound is equivalent to 165 Japanese yen. The British pound (GBP) is the world’s fourth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid and popular currency pair. GBP/JPY Prized for its Versatility Among TradersThe GBP/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 4 pip spread range on most forex brokers. This coupled with its consistently high range and volatility makes it a great candidate for both medium term and long-term trading, although it is also very popular with scalpers. The GBP/JPY is one of the most widely traded forex pairs. The price high just reached 1.3273. That level dovetails the swing lows from February 24 at 1.3272, and the swing low from March 2 at 1.32709. The price has rotated back down toward 1.3255 after the test of that target area.

The price high just reached 1.3273. That level dovetails the swing lows from February 24 at 1.3272, and the swing low from March 2 at 1.32709. The price has rotated back down toward 1.3255 after the test of that target area.

On the downside now, watch the 38.2% retracement 1.32448 for support. A move below that could disappoint the traders looking for the break and run. Stay above, however, and the bias remains in the favor of the buyers (and keeps the door open for another run to the 1.3270 to 1.3272 area.

Other support on a break below the 1.32448 level comes near the 1.3211 level which was the high yesterday and last week (see green numbered circles).