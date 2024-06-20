The broader US stock indices have now moved into negative territory and traded two new session lows. The S&P is down -18 points are -0.33% at 5469. The NASDAQ and is down -133 pointer -0.74% at 17729.

Nvidia shares are now negative by $2.26 or -1.59% $133.38.

Apple shares are down by $4.45 or -2.08% at $209.84

Microsoft shares down $-2.49 or -0.56% at $443.87

The NASDAQ index as close higher for seven consecutive days in each day has closed at a new record high.

The S&P index close at record levels on Friday.

The question is if the indices closed lower - after trading to new all-time highs today and trading outside the range from Tuesday's trading – will that start a corrective move to the downside?

Anything is possible and corrections start from closing lower.

The NASDAQ index traded up 17.83% from the swing low reached on April 19 to the high-priced today. It is due for a corrective move.