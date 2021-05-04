5 pilot programs to launch to test the potential uses of a US central bank digital currency
CBDC (central bank digital currency) news overnight via Reuters:
- U.S. nonprofit Digital Dollar Project will launch five pilot programs over the next 12 months
- to test the potential uses of a U.S. central bank digital currency
- The aim is to generate data that could help U.S. policymakers develop a digital dollar.
Here is the link to the Reuters piece for a little more
Meanwhile, BTC is languishing near its session low: