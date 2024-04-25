This comes via a Bloomberg article (gated) conveying info from JP Moprgan:

their proprietary US Tactical Positioning Monitor, which measures clients’ exposure to US equities, hit a level that reflects an “attractive set-up” for the snp500

the gauge has historically gained approximately 3% in the subsequent 20 days after a similar four-week change in positioning, compared to circa ~1% gain in all periods.

Bloomberg add that their own info shows investors have pulled around US$200 million out of value based exchange-traded funds this month: