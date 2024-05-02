Earnings Expectations:
- Earnings per share (EPS): $1.53 vs $1.50 expectations. BEAT
- Revenue: $90.75 vs $90.01 billion expectations: BEAT
Performance by Business Unit:
- iPhone revenue: $45.96 billion versus $46.00 billion expectations
- Mac revenue: $7.45 billion versus $6.86 billion expectations
- iPad revenue: $5.56 billion versus $5.91 billion expectations
- Wearables, home, and accessories revenue: $7.91 billion versus $8.08 billion expectations
- Services revenue: $23.87 billion versus $23.27 billion expectations
- China revenues $16.37 billion -8.1% year on year versus estimate $15.87 billion
- gross margins 42.27 day dollars versus expected $42.01 billion
On China says: "I feel great that in a extraordinary competitive environment that we grew iPhone sales in mainland China."
Shares are trading up 3.54% in after hours trading at 4:38 PM ET.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In other earnings released after the close:
DraftKings Inc (DKNG): Shares are trading up 1.5% in after hours trading.
- Revenue: $1.17 billion (BEAT expectations of $1.12 billion)
- Note: Net income and Adj. EBITDA provided, but EPS not specified.
United States Steel Corp (X): Shares are trading down -1.05% in after hours trading
- Adj. EPS: $0.82 (MISSED expectations of $0.83)
- Revenue: $4.16 billion (MISSED expectations of $4.21 billion)
Block Inc (SQ): Shares are trading up 6.0% in after-hours trading
- Adj. EPS: $0.85 (BEAT expectations of $0.72)
- Revenue: $5.96 billion (BEAT expectations of $5.82 billion)
Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV): Shares are trading up 0.83% in after-hours trading
- EPS: -$0.53 (MISSED expectations of -$0.19)
- Revenue: $3.8 billion (BEAT expectations of $3.26 billion)
Illumina Inc (ILMN); Shares are trading -4.02% in after-hours trading
- Adj. EPS: $0.09 (BEAT expectations of $0.04)
- Revenue: $1.08 billion (BEAT expectations of $1.05 billion)
Monster Beverage Corp (MNST): Shares are trading up 3.76% in after-hours trading
- EPS: $0.42 (MISSED expectations of $0.43)
- Revenue: $1.9 billion (MET expectations of $1.9 billion)
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN): Shares are trading down -1.12% in after-hours trading
- EPS: $4.40 (BEAT expectations of $1.00)
- Revenue: $1.64 billion (BEAT expectations of $1.34 billion)
Expedia Group Inc (EXPE): Shares are trading down -6.47% in after-hours trading
- Adj. EPS: $0.21 (BEAT expectations of -$0.24)
- Revenue: $1.99 billion (BEAT expectations of $1.97 billion)
Amgen Inc (AMGN): Shares are trading up 0.94% in after-hours trading
- Adj. EPS: $3.96 (BEAT expectations of $3.87)
- Revenue: $7.45 billion (BEAT expectations of $7.44 billion)
Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG): Shares are trading up 6.48% in after-hours trading
- EPS: $20.39 (BEAT expectations of $14.06)
- Revenue: $4.4 billion (BEAT expectations of $4.25 billion)