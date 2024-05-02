Earnings Expectations:

Earnings per share (EPS): $1.53 vs $1.50 expectations. BEAT

Revenue: $90.75 vs $90.01 billion expectations: BEAT

Performance by Business Unit:

iPhone revenue: $45.96 billion versus $46.00 billion expectations

Mac revenue: $7.45 billion versus $6.86 billion expectations

iPad revenue: $5.56 billion versus $5.91 billion expectations

Wearables, home, and accessories revenue: $7.91 billion versus $8.08 billion expectations

Services revenue: $23.87 billion versus $23.27 billion expectations

China revenues $16.37 billion -8.1% year on year versus estimate $15.87 billion

gross margins 42.27 day dollars versus expected $42.01 billion

On China says: "I feel great that in a extraordinary competitive environment that we grew iPhone sales in mainland China."

Shares are trading up 3.54% in after hours trading at 4:38 PM ET.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

