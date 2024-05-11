Welcome to your daily ETH analysis and ETH price forecast
Today's ETHUSD technical analysis and price forecast - May 11, 2024
- Current Price: $2,905
- Daily High/Low: $2,935.5 / $2,886.4
- Current trend for ETHUSD - bearish as long as ETHUSD is below the previous session's value are low of $2934
Today's key price levels and highlights for ETHUSD - May 11, 2024 :
- 📈 The market is still bearish, with the high of the day so far below the middle of the previous daily range.
- 📉 Bulls can regain control only if price goes over yesterday's VWAP and a tiny bit more - I suggest the line in the sand as $2968... Above that, there is a bullish shift.
- 🔍 Indicators: Daily RSI at 38 (slightly oversold), and still trending down (no sign of a rebound yet).
- Next potential support zones to watch: $2,860-$2,872, the PoC and VAL of 01 May.
- Lower support for ETH if the above does not hold: $2,765
ETHUSD chart of the Day - May 11, 2024:
📊 ALWAYS TRADE ETH and crypto at your own risk only.