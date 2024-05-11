Welcome to your daily ETH analysis and ETH price forecast

📊 Dive into daily insights and plan your trading strategies with precision.

Today's ETHUSD technical analysis and price forecast - May 11, 2024

Current Price : $2,905

: $2,905 Daily High/Low : $2,935.5 / $2,886.4

: $2,935.5 / $2,886.4 Current trend for ETHUSD - bearish as long as ETHUSD is below the previous session's value are low of $2934

Today's key price levels and highlights for ETHUSD - May 11, 2024 :

📈 The market is still bearish, with the high of the day so far below the middle of the previous daily range.

📉 Bulls can regain control only if price goes over yesterday's VWAP and a tiny bit more - I suggest the line in the sand as $2968... Above that, there is a bullish shift.

🔍 Indicators: Daily RSI at 38 (slightly oversold), and still trending down (no sign of a rebound yet).

Next potential support zones to watch: $2,860-$2,872 , the PoC and VAL of 01 May.

, the PoC and VAL of 01 May. Lower support for ETH if the above does not hold: $2,765

ETHUSD chart of the Day - May 11, 2024:

ETHUSD daily chart - still in down trend and below pitchfork

📊 ALWAYS TRADE ETH and crypto at your own risk only. Visit ForexLive.com daily to get interesting insights for traders and investors.