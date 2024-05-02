Block earnings report.

This now from Dorsey's "Bitcoin Blueprint For Corporate Balance Sheets"

With the launch of Square’s Bitcoin Conversions product, which allows sellers to automatically convert a portion of their sales into bitcoin holdings, we are announcing our new corporate balance sheet dollar cost average (“DCA”) program, under which each month we will be investing 10% of Block’s monthly gross profit from bitcoin 1 products into purchases of bitcoin for investment. As an evolution from our previous strategy of purchasing bitcoin in lump sums, the program brings a principled investment approach to Block’s commitment to the asset class

Under the DCA program, we plan to purchase bitcoin on a monthly cadence utilizing TWAP orders, starting April 2024. We will execute these over a shorter time window due to lower notional trade values and improved bitcoin liquidity compared to 2020 and 2021. To reduce slippage, we have chosen to purchase bitcoin over a two-hour window that has historically had the greatest amount of liquidity.

Another bid added to the list of those already underpinning the crypto.