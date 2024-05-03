Prior +303K

Two-month net revision -22K vs +22K prior

Unemployment rate 3.9% vs 3.8% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.8%

Participation rate 62.7% vs 62.7% prior

U6 underemployment rate 7.4% vs 7.3% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% expected(+0.202% unrounded)

Prior avg hourly earnings +0.3% m/m

Average hourly earnings +3.9% y/y vs +4.0% expected

Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 expected

Change in private payrolls +167K vs +190K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +8K vs +5K expected

Household survey -25K vs +498K prior

The US dollar was near the lows of the day ahead of the report with EUR/USD trading at 1.0750 and USD/JPY at 153.17. Fed pricing was at 42 bps of cuts for the year.

Since the report, the euro has quickly risen to 1.0793 and the rates market is pricing in 52 bps of easing.

In the fixed income market, US 2-year yields are down 13 bps to 4.74%.