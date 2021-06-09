A Cryptocurrency ICYMI - Another province in China orders shutdown of Bitcoin mining





This is a negative input for BTC (and crypto more generally) but there was some good news for it also:

Interactive Brokers to offer crypto trading by summer - report The net result for the past hours has been the positives winning out, BTC has had a stunning rise from lows seen just above $31K: The net result for the past hours has been the positives winning out, BTC has had a stunning rise from lows seen just above $31K:











