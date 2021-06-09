A Cryptocurrency ICYMI - Another province in China orders shutdown of Bitcoin mining
China's Qinghai province has banned virtual currency mining operations,following on the news that Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia have tightened regulations also.
Authorities cited concerns on high energy-consumption, environmental pollution, and also a central government (State Council) directive to maintain financial stability.
This is a negative input for BTC (and crypto more generally) but there was some good news for it also: