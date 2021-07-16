Bitcoin climbs after Bank of America approves futures trading for some clients

I'm not sure this adds much to the bull case

Coinbase, citing sources, says Bank of America has approved trading of bitcoin futures for some clients.





Bitcoin futures are nothing new and access to trading bitcoin for Americans is remarkably easy. However BAC hadn't allowed clients to trade futures but 'one or two' have been given the green light with others in the process.





Bitcoin climbed to $31,885 from $31,300 on the report.







