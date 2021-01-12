Bitcoin fraud? Allegations that Bit Digital (BTBT) a fake cryptocurrency business

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Here is a link to a piece by J Capital Research, a US research reports company focusing on publicly traded companies.

They've highlighted their research here on what they say is a likely fraudulent company:
  • With key executives in jail or on the lam for having bilked Chinese investors out of $42 mln in a fraudulent P2P business, Bit Digital (BTBT) has moved on to a fake crypto currency business. 
  • We will show that the assets probably do not exist, and the business is designed to steal funds from investors.
Here are a couple of links to the full report:
I'll have to admit not knowing much about the firm, any light that can be shed is welcome in the comments!

Meanwhile, BTC price update:
