Bitcoin fraud? Allegations that Bit Digital (BTBT) a fake cryptocurrency business

Here is a link to a piece by J Capital Research, a US research reports company focusing on publicly traded companies.

They've highlighted their research here on what they say is a likely fraudulent company:

With key executives in jail or on the lam for having bilked Chinese investors out of $42 mln in a fraudulent P2P business, Bit Digital (BTBT) has moved on to a fake crypto currency business.

We will show that the assets probably do not exist, and the business is designed to steal funds from investors.



Here are a couple of links to the full report:

I'll have to admit not knowing much about the firm, any light that can be shed is welcome in the comments!





Meanwhile, BTC price update:







