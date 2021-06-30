Bitcoin nears $34,000 in 5% slide

Bitcoin gives some back





Bitcoin game into the day riding three straight days of solid gains in a rally to $36,000 from $30,000 but it's giving some back today in a 5% decline to $34,200.





The broadly strong US dollar is a small headwind but mostly this is the ebb and flow of the market.







Technically, the rally and close above the late-June highs yesterday was positive but it's been unable to hold on. In the bigger picture, we continue to consolidate around $35,000 after the large breakdown in May.







After the Fed, it looked like a breakdown in Bitcoin but that hasn't stuck, nor has the rebound proved to be lasting. So we'll continue to chop along in this range until there's a definitive move.





