The price of the WTI crude oil settled on Friday at $83.85. The price settled up $0.28 or 0.34%.
The high-price today reached $84.46. The low price was at $83.35.
For the trading week, the price is trading higher by $1.54 or 1.87%.
- The Baker Hughes weekly rig count showed a decrease in total rigs to 613 from 619, with oil rigs down by five to 506, and natural gas rigs moved down by one to 105.
- Concerns about a "Rafah operation," remains a potential geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, the tensions between Iran and Isreal have abated.