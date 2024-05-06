Ken Griffin, who is worth around $40 billion, is speaking and said:

Sanctions may favor other currencies than the dollar

A default cycle is going to happen again

We need to make the social security sustainable

We have to think long and hard how to make our social security work for the American people

Service inflation is concerning and more likely to persist

It's hard to envision what currency he's talking about here because sanctions certainly haven't hurt the dollar so far, but gold and bitcoin have done well.