Ken Griffin, who is worth around $40 billion, is speaking and said:
- Sanctions may favor other currencies than the dollar
- A default cycle is going to happen again
- We need to make the social security sustainable
- We have to think long and hard how to make our social security work for the American people
- Service inflation is concerning and more likely to persist
It's hard to envision what currency he's talking about here because sanctions certainly haven't hurt the dollar so far, but gold and bitcoin have done well.