- The more jobs reports you get like this, the more confident we can be the economy isn't overheating
- Hit a bump in inflation at the start of the year
- The more we see jobs reports that look like pre-covid, the more confidence that there is that the economy is not overheating
- The Fed must get comfort that recent inflation is not a sign of re-acceleration
- What happened in the jobs market this year has to be reset based on estimates of higher immigration but we're still trying to analyze that
- We have some cross-currents, there's no question about that
- Are we on the long arc of last year where we saw inflation steadily coming down or some different environment?
- If we remain this restrictive for too long, we're definitely going to he have to be thinking about the employment side of the mandate
- Manufacturing business contacts indicate 'more of the same' in a decent environment
- We don't hear much input about supply chain bottlenecks anymore
- We didn't have an advanced look at the jobs numbers
He didn't offer much here and the market didn't react to his comments.