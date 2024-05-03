Austin Goolsbee

The more jobs reports you get like this, the more confident we can be the economy isn't overheating

Hit a bump in inflation at the start of the year

The more we see jobs reports that look like pre-covid, the more confidence that there is that the economy is not overheating

The Fed must get comfort that recent inflation is not a sign of re-acceleration

What happened in the jobs market this year has to be reset based on estimates of higher immigration but we're still trying to analyze that

We have some cross-currents, there's no question about that

Are we on the long arc of last year where we saw inflation steadily coming down or some different environment?

If we remain this restrictive for too long, we're definitely going to he have to be thinking about the employment side of the mandate

Manufacturing business contacts indicate 'more of the same' in a decent environment

We don't hear much input about supply chain bottlenecks anymore

We didn't have an advanced look at the jobs numbers

He didn't offer much here and the market didn't react to his comments.