Hamas sources report that:

  • They have decided to freeze the cease-fire negotiations with Israel
  • Postpone their return of their delegation to Cairo

In other geopolitical news Russian foreign minister says

  • Russia reserves the rights for tit-for-tat response wherever US short and medium-range missiles appear
  • Also, Russia considers F-16s in Ukraine as carriers of nuclear weapons

And then there is this:

Geopolitical news is back on the front page after focus was more on economic news at the end of last week