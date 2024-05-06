Hamas sources report that:

They have decided to freeze the cease-fire negotiations with Israel

Postpone their return of their delegation to Cairo

In other geopolitical news Russian foreign minister says

Russia reserves the rights for tit-for-tat response wherever US short and medium-range missiles appear

Also, Russia considers F-16s in Ukraine as carriers of nuclear weapons

And then there is this:

Geopolitical news is back on the front page after focus was more on economic news at the end of last week