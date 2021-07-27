Just waking up? Bitcoin smashed lower on Amazon denying it'll be accepting Bitcoin anytime soon
I posted the headlines here earlier, just prior to BTC getting the runs down to sub $37,000 before stabilising.
More followed:
Zero Hedge has the report here, citing Amazon denials to newswire Bloomberg.
- An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg in an emailed statement that the City A.M. report, citing an insider, claiming it will accept bitcoin in 2022 (and is investigating issuing its own coin) are false.
Note ZH quoting the Bloomberg headlines. If you are familiar with the terminal you'll recognise the layout.
BTC update: