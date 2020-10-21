Bitcoin trades to the highest level since July 2019

The price has moved to a high price of $13,000 (nice round number) on the Coin Base exchange. That was the highest level since July 10 when the price extended up to $13,202.63. The high price for 2019 reached $13,868.44. Today's move broke the 2020 high price of $12,848.61.





The digital currency closed at $7157.95 at the end of 2019. The rise to $13,000 took the gain on the year to $5842.05. That is a gain of 81.6% on the year. That far outpaces the gain in the NASDAQ up 28%.







Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price on Monday based against its 100 and 200 hour moving averages. Both those moving averages were converged indicative of a non-trending sideways market. The run up above the high from October 15 and October 13 at $11,641.38 and $11,736.02 were catalyst for further upside momentum.



