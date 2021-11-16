China's state planner says it'll charge punitive rates on households mining crypto

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is cracking down on crypto again. 

  • will examine imposing punitive electricity prices on those that are enjoying household electricity prices but found to be taking part in crypto mining activities
  • will launch a comprehensive crackdown on state-owned firms conducting crypto mining and "industrialised and centralised" crypto mining activities

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose