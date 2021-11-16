China's state planner says it'll charge punitive rates on households mining crypto
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is cracking down on crypto again.
- will examine imposing punitive electricity prices on those that are enjoying household electricity prices but found to be taking part in crypto mining activities
- will launch a comprehensive crackdown on state-owned firms conducting crypto mining and "industrialised and centralised" crypto mining activities