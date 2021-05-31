Chinese traders bypass government control on crypto trading - OTC, P2P trades

China's Communist Party government has tightened its control of crypto trading.

Bloomberg with a piece on the greater use of over-the-counter platforms and peer-to-peer networks since domestic exchanges were banned in 2017
  • OTC platforms operated by firms including Huobi and OKEx are used to arrange trades
  • separate payments platform are used to send yuan to the seller
  • digital coins usually held in escrow by the OTC platform until the yuan payment clears, are then transferred to the buyer
Says Bloomberg:
  • Chinese regulators often have no way to connect one step of the transaction to the other.

BTC update:
