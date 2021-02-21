Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Four down days in a row for the S&P index. Longest losing streak this year
-
CFTC commitments of traders: Small changes and speculative positions. EUR remains the largest position
-
WTI crude oil futures (April) settles at $59.26
-
It did not take long to get the NZDUSD out of the dreaded chop
-
USDMXN moves back above 100 day MA.
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 15 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
NZ shadow RBNZ board says there is little need for monetary policy change
-
China 1 and 5-year LPR were set at 3.85% and 4.65% over the weekend. As expected and unchanged.
-
Fed's Rosengren: Fiscal package currently considered is appropriately big
-
New York Fed Pres. John Williams: Rise in yields is not a concern
-
Fed releases semi-annual monetary policy report