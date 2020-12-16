Fundamental valuation of Bitcoin is USD 400,000

Guggenheim Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd comments on Wednesday in a Bloomberg interview

(Scott Minerd is the chief investment officer for $5.3bn Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund)

says his team's fundamental work suggests Bitcoin should be worth $400K

"It's based on the scarcity and relative valuation such as things like gold as a percentage of GDP. So you know, Bitcoin actually has a lot of the attributes of gold and at the same time has an unusual value in terms of transactions."



Its no secret the fund likes BTC, this from about 3 weeks agaio:

