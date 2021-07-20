ICYMI - EU is looking to ban anonymous crypto asset wallets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Some overnight new on cryptocurrency, the European Union wants to ensure traceability of crypto transfers

The EU proposing:
  • firms that transfer cryptoassets (Bitcoin for example) must collect details of senders & recipients
EU ways this is to help track money laundering and other illegal activities.

Statement from the Commission:
  • "Today's amendments will ensure full traceability of crypto-asset transfers, such as bitcoin, and will allow for prevention and detection of their possible use for money laundering or terrorism financing" 
BTC update:
