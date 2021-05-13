Just waking up? Bitcoin update - BTC trashed on Musk Tesla payment comments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk has shunned payments in BTC for his electric vehicles: 

The basis of Musk's expressed concern over BTC is its mining and transaction environmental cost (electricity usage, power most often generated by the use of fossil fuels). Musk said he'd support less energy-intensive coins instead.

The crypto complex as a whole has taken a hit, darlings ETH and DOGE were hit as well.

BTC hits lows circa $46K but has since bounced $4k or so:
