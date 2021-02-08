Tesla bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, expects to begin accepting it as a form of payment
Bitcoin breaks $40,000 again on the headlinesThis according to a SEC filing on the matter, with Tesla saying that:
"Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt."
Bitcoin climbs to fresh highs since the weekend and now breaks above $41,000:
It looks like Elon Musk is walking the talk as he gets serious in the Bitcoin business. If he can do wonders with Tesla, one can only imagine how much higher can Bitcoin rise now.