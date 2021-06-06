Weekend - President of El Salvador wants to make Bitcoin legal tender
El Salvador may make the cryptocurrency a legal means of exchange, would become the first country to do so.
President Nayid Bukele made the announcement on Saturday, proposing legislation to formally
- "Next week, I will send to Congress a bill that makes Bitcoin legal money"
- this would "allow the financial inclusion of thousands of people who are outside the legal economy"
Bukele was speaking at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida via a video message.
AFP had the report, more here:
- El Salvador government is yet to give details of the bill
- will require approval from a parliament dominated by the president's allies
Another brick in the wall for the supportive BTC case? There are any number of issues with El Salvador attempting to do this. A discussion can be found here: