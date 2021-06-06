El Salvador may make the cryptocurrency a legal means of exchange, would become the first country to do so.

President Nayid Bukele made the announcement on Saturday, proposing legislation to formally

"Next week, I will send to Congress a bill that makes Bitcoin legal money"

this would "allow the financial inclusion of thousands of people who are outside the legal economy"

Bukele was speaking at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida via a video message.





El Salvador government is yet to give details of the bill

will require approval from a parliament dominated by the president's allies





Another brick in the wall for the supportive BTC case? There are any number of issues with El Salvador attempting to do this. A discussion can be found here:



