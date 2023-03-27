CZ Zhao at Binance

Binance Holdings, which is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, along with CEO Changpeng Zhao, were sued by the US CFTC for breaking trading and derivatives rules, according to a Bloomberg report.

I don't think crypto investors realize how devastating US regulators can be and it's increasingly clear that they don't want crypto trading to flourish. They did the same thing with retail FX 10 years ago and it was scorched earth.

The lawsuit is in regards to not registering with the CFTC while allowing US residents to buy and sell derivatives. Other reports say the IRS and other US officials have been investigating Binance's anti-money-laundering compliance and the SEC has been scrutinizing whether the exchange supported trading of unregistered securities.

Bitcoin is down 3.3% and ethereum about the same. The losses accelerated after these headlines but that's also an indication of worsening sentiment broadly. In addition, fading fear about US banks is diminishing demand for crypto safety.