Bitcoin is on pace to close at the highest level since May 20 when the price closed at $71,401. That was the highest close going back to April 8. The current price is trading at $70,502.

There is some risk-on sentiment today as sellers were limited in their downside corrective move after peaking on May 21 at $71,958. The corrective move lower reached $66,343, with the low closing value of $67,477. The price has been up for three consecutive days.

The price of Bitcoin remains comfortably above its 100 day moving average at $66,084.