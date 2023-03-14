What a run for bitcoin.

This chart looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern now, albeit a messy one. The $26,000 barrer was a big one and it's given way now in a rousing rush into bitcoin.

Problems in the US banking sector -- and particularly in the crypto banking sector -- were evidently a validation of bitcoin. I get the sentiment but the industry needs on-and-off ramps for cash, particularly the wider ecosystem. Within that, I think, is part of the message here. Bitcoin itself shines much more brightly than many coins when there is trouble.

For now, price is narrative and this is the kind of breakout that attracts some serious FOMO.