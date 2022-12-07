CPP Investments is Canada's biggest pension fund. Reuters is reporting that the fund has put an end to seeking opportunities to invest in the cryptocurrency space.

Reuters citing unnamed sources for the information and say CPPI declined to comment.

Following the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX / Almeda crypto empire and crypto lender Celsius, another two of Canada's largest pension funds have written off their investments.

Bitcoin update:

