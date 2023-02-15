The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is a global leader in derivatives trading. The exchange has announced that its event contracts will include Bitcoin futures from March 13, subject to regulatory approval.

CME Event Contracts are a relatively new financial product. Event contracts are currently offered on products such as:

gold, silver, copper, crude oil, natural gas, E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100, euro-U.S. dollar foreign exchange futures, and others

they are a very short term, daily expiring product and have been likened to binary options (more here if you are interested)

BTC liked the news: