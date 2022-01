Singapore had 5 of the machines, where tokens such as BTC and ETH could be bought with fiat currency.

The MAS guidelines that have led to the shuttering of the machines said the ATMS could encourage people to trade impulsively. (Those amongst us who have never traded impulsively can nod sagely, the rest of us will have to try not to look guilty).

Info comes via Bloomberg, not much more at the link (may be gated) .

BTC update: