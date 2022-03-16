>
Doubleline's Gundlach says he would take Bitcoin over gold until the next FOMC meeting
Fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 16/03/2022 | 20:40 GMT-0
16/03/2022 | 20:40 GMT-0
Speaking on CNBC:
- says inflation for full-year 2022 will be lower than full year 2021
- says the two year treasury could
be near to its peak for this cycle
- says investors should think about
investing in emerging markets equities gradually

