Bloomberg is gated but CoinDesk have the piece up:

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart believes a spot ether exchange-traded fund won't get approved in May.

Seyffart and his colleague had previously seen a 35% chance that one or more of the issuers will receive a green light.

Seyffart noted that the SEC hasn't gone back and forth with issuers over the spot ether ETF, a contrast to the extensive discussions that took place before spot bitcoin ETFs were approved in January.

ETH update: