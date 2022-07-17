RBA Gov Lowe spoke of 'crypto things' over the weekend:

reluctant to use the words “cryptocurrency” or “assets” because crypto did not have currency characteristics

said the private sector is more likely to develop a successful stablecoin linked to official currencies than government bodies

said the role of regulators is to regulate, not create

said private money would never gain the mass support that official currencies had

“New technologies drive waves of innovation, but they also drive waves of speculation,”

“And those waves of speculation often end up in people losing money, particularly people who are not well-informed. I think we’ve seen examples of that just recently.

“I think it’s unlikely that these various crypto things, not assets or currency, will be used as a form of money.

“But if they did, then we’d have to be confronting a whole series of very difficult issues ... they do need regulation.”

