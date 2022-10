Have a look at this gem of a house in North Hollywood, California. It's listed for $1.2 million and is absolutely littered with crypto and NFT fare.

It was purchased in September 202 for $960,000 and even with the money spent on interior decorating, it's safe to say it was the best investment the owner made in the past year. Though Zillow estimates it's worth $1.012m.

See the full listing.