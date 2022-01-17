Says Bloomberg, citing BitPay Inc., one of the biggest crypto payments processors in the world

Last year, Bitcoin’s use at merchants that use BitPay dropped to about 65% of processed payments, down from 92% in 2020

Ether purchases accounted for 15% of the total

stablecoins 13%

new coins added to BitPay in 2021 -- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Litecoin -- accounted for 3%

Crypto is chipping away at fiat for payment, its not clear if BTC will be the biggest winner. Bloomberg link is here (may be gated).