The crypto market has lost 4.2% of its capitalisation in the past 24 hours and now stands at $2.27 trillion. From the peak levels reached a month ago, capitalisation has dropped by 23%, allowing us to speak of the start of a bear market for the sector, at least like the one we saw in April-July.

The cryptocurrency fear and greed index dropped from 29 to 24, slipping into the extreme fear territory.

Alarmingly, the overall capitalisation this time was pulled down by    altcoins  . The first cryptocurrency lost around 3% over the day, returning to $48.3, where the 200-day moving average runs and touched the oversold area again.

A significant short-term indicator for the market promises to be the 200-day average for    Bitcoin  . An ability to bounce back above that line would indicate bullish sentiment prevails and promises new attempts to climb above $50K or $60K this month.

A sharp fall would formally clear the way for a deeper correction to $41K or even $30K.

ETHUSD has been losing 6% over the last 24 hours and is dangerously close to the psychologically significant $4000 level. The latest momentum of the decline pushed the first altcoin away from the 50-day moving average, and a deeper correction may follow.

Ether fell out of the bullish uptrend from the end of September and went into a prolonged consolidation.

The declines yesterday and this morning brought the coin back to the lower end of the consolidation range, and a dip under $4000 would open a straight road down with a potential target at $3300 or further to $2700.

Bitcoin’s share of the crypto market has started to rise again, reaching 40.3%. We see this growth in a falling market as an additional sign of fear of the crypto market.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.