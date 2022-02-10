You gotta love    Bitcoin  .

Although there is a lot of debate on what it is and what it attaches too, the dialogue today will likely sound like other markets.

The higher CPI sent the digital currency sharply lower along with stocks and    crude oil  , and counter to the runs higher in yields and the dollar. Then those markets bottomed (or topped for the USD and bond yields) and so did the price of bitcoin.

That is the story today at least. Other days, the story may not be the same (and the relationships are always changing).

Anyway, the charts look the same (similar) today. So that is the relationship today and the reason for the move in the digital currency. Below is the 5 minute chart of bitcoin.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin moves lower and squeezes back higher.

...and below is the price of crude oil (same....same)

Crude oil
Crude oil snaps back higher

... and the dollar index which moved higher and then back lower on the 5-minute chart below (same... same... same).

Dollar index

Anyway, looking at the daily chart of bitcoin below, the price has moved up to test a swing area near $45750. A move above that level would next target the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November high at $46,721. Ultimately on the daily chart, the near converged 100 and 200 day moving averages near $49,200 would be the key upside targets to get to - and through - if the buyers are to continue to take more and more control from the sellers after the run lower from the November high.

bitcoin
Bitcoin test a resistance level at $45750