BDSwiss continues to take 2024 by storm, with the brokerage once again standing out from the competition thanks to another successful performance, this time at UF AWARDS Global 2024.

The company picked up two prestigious trophies, receiving the “Best Research and Education Provider – Global” and “Best Trade Execution – Global” awards in a glittering ceremony, attended by an audience of senior figures from the world of online trading and fintech.

Held at Columbia Beach, Limassol on June 20, the UF AWARDS celebrated the best performing online brokerages and fintech B2B providers over the past year, establishing a benchmark for businesses to strive for and achieve.

The event concluded proceedings at iFX EXPO International 2024, the hallmark online trading exhibition which took place at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort between 18-20 June.

A stellar year of success

With a strong emphasis on brand recognition, BDSwiss has successfully expanded its operations and boosted its global presence over the past few years. This strategy has propelled the company into a period of significant growth and development, as shown by the numerous honours it has received over the past 12 months.

These two most recent accolades provide yet further recognition of the exceptional educational resources and superior trading conditions that BDSwiss continues to provide its many traders around the world.

It also comes fresh on the back of the awards the company won at UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 in April, where company representatives collected the “Most Innovative Broker – LATAM” and “Best Research and Education Provider – LATAM” titles in Mexico.

Company Spokesperson, Position at BDSwiss commented: “To be recognised with another two awards is a source of great pride for everyone at BDSwiss, as it validates all the hard work the team has put in to ensure clients experience the best trading services possible.

“To be voted for once again in the research and education category is significant. It’s reflective of our commitment to not only providing a comprehensive educational offering but maintaining it to the highest of standards, year after year.

“To also be applauded for our trade execution provides us with great satisfaction, as one of our key aims is to provide clients with an efficient trading environment that reduces latency and features superior execution speeds.”

A leader in trader education

BDSwiss presents a wealth of award-winning educational resources for traders of every skill level, displaying an understanding of the value of knowledge in the financial markets, while also enhancing the skills of its clients in the process.

Through the BDSwiss Trading Academy, clients can enjoy access to a variety of materials, including webinars, video tutorials, e-books, and live training sessions covering a broad range of topics – from trading strategies to risk management.

The academy emphasises practical learning through a curriculum developed by trading specialists. Interactive webinars and live sessions allow participants to engage directly with professionals, ask questions, and apply complex trading concepts to real-world scenarios, ensuring effective learning.

Fast and reliable trade execution

As shown in its latest award win, BDSwiss excels in trade execution, with 96.1% of trades executed in under two seconds and a median execution speed of 0.03 seconds (executed between 1-31 May 2024).

With the firm specialising in the ultra-fast processing of transactions, traders can benefit from minimal latency, enabling them to act quickly and efficiently in what is an incredibly fast-paced and constantly evolving marketplace.

Meanwhile, BDSwiss eliminates re-quotes and rejections, ensuring that market orders are only declined if they fall outside pre-set limits. This transparency reduces trading costs and enhances trust among its clients.

Bolstered by these recent accomplishments and awards, the company is poised for an exciting future with further successes, moving into 2025 and beyond. It continues to showcase itself on a global stage as an innovative brokerage with a solid understanding of how to provide the best trading environment for its clients.