In an effort to create a comprehensive trading and investing environment for individuals and businesses seeking to explore the financial markets, the world’s leading social trading platform, ZuluTrade, announces integration with popular trading solutions MT5 and ActTrader.

A veteran in the social trading space, ZuluTrade recently attracted the industry’s attention with its groundbreaking announcement to incorporate two new platforms - MT5 and ActTrader. This dual integration is part of a larger-scale upgrade to the existing infrastructure of ZuluTrade’s platform, opening a window of opportunity for Forex and CFD brokers offering MT5 and ActTrader to expand their product range and start offering cutting-edge strategy building and investing solutions powered by ZuluTrade technology.

These new modules will complement the existing MT4 and XOH integrations, adding a variety of exclusive features available to trading professionals worldwide. With these additions to its advanced wealth management environment, ZuluTrade allows for more portfolio diversification and personalisation across social wealth management, trading, strategy building, and copy trading without any limitations.

On the institutional side, integration is smooth requiring no development effort on the broker’s side. The newly integrated platforms work right out of the box, thus allowing brokers choosing to offer ZuluTrade to onboard clients immediately.

Flexible as it is and versatile, the new and improved ZuluTrade trading infrastructure is also a go-to for solution strategy developers, who can backtest and launch their trade ideas and strategies in a robust, algorithm-powered environment that lets them test, deploy and adjust their strategies in a few clicks.

In addition, by using unique functionalities such as ActTrader’s visual algorithm, pro traders can easily add or remove indicators or windows and tailor an automated trading system that suits their goals. This was not possible before with ZuluTrade.

ZuluTrade’s CEO, Tajinder Virk said: “At ZuluTrade, we give traders and investors the opportunity to choose the broker and platform they prefer. In that sense, ZuluTrade is truly unique as it allows investors from different brokers, using different trading platforms to connect in a community-driven environment and exploit our platform’s capabilities to manage their portfolios effectively.The latest integration of MetaTrader 5 and ActTrader broadens the available options that traders can avail, enabling them to conveniently choose or swap between the platforms they wish to use without any limitations. Different traders look for different opportunities in different ways, and the new, all-in-one ZuluTrade platform offers that.”

Facilitating swift high-volume data transfer and management, ZuluTrade’s reinforced trading and social wealth management infrastructure gives both traders and investors more flexibility to navigate the financial markets. Enabling them to choose from a variety of instruments, order filling methods and trading/investing styles, ZuluTrade proposes a modus operandi that’s not been tackled before in the CFD and FX trading space.

Not only will brokers be able to easily scale and adjust their offering to the increasingly sophisticated demands of tech-savvy traders, but also these tech-savvy traders will enjoy more freedom of choice across the brokerages part of ZuluTrade’s ecosystem.

Equipping traders with all the decision-support tools, spanning an economic calendar, smart indicators, advanced charting tools and seamless connectivity to aggregated liquidity and unpalatable market depth through its MT5 engine, ZuluTrade offers exposure to thousands of CFD instruments, Forex pairs, and stocks as well as ready-to-invest strategies built by professional traders.

Thus, by offering traders a greater diversity of trading and investment options, ZuluTrade paves the way for new portfolio building and management.

The shift from a unilateral, social wealth management system to an all-encompassing trading infrastructure is only a natural step forward for ZuluTrade, which has seen remarkable growth since its acquisition by Finvasia Group in 2021.

Taking a new direction under the helm of Tajinder Virk, Finvasia Group Co-founder and CEO, ZuluTrade has proved yet again that innovation is the key to success. Thus, embracing a holistic approach to trading and investing, the social wealth management platform outgrows the standard “social trading” categorisation, becoming a one-stop solution for trading, investing and strategy development.

For more information, visit https://www.zulutrade.com/.