Exness, one of the world's largest retail brokers, announces its role as the Official Global Partner of iFX EXPO International 2024. This premier B2B event is taking place at the City of Dreams in Limassol between 18 and 20 June 2024. Exness’ participation reinforces its commitment to fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment where the financial markets community can connect, learn about industry trends and technologies, and explore new opportunities for growth.

iFX EXPO International 2024 is a leading global event that brings together professionals and companies from the financial markets and online trading space. This year's expo is expected to attract thousands of attendees from over 120 countries, making it an ideal platform for Exness to showcase its industry-leading solutions and forge new partnerships.

Attendees are invited to visit Exness' state-of-the-to art booth to engage with Exness professionals and explore advanced trading platforms, tools, and partnership opportunities.

Furthermore, Exness will also take a central role in thought leadership at the expo. Pete Plester, Exness Head of B2B Sales, will join a panel discussion about ‘Future-Proofing Risk Management: Blueprints for Tomorrow's Challenges,’ examining the impact of digital technologies on traditional finance. Milica Nikolic, Exness Trading Product Operations Team Leader, will also participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Looking Ahead: Next-Gen of Trade Tech,’ addressing the transformative potential of AI and groundbreaking tools in the trading landscape.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with iFX EXPO International 2024 as its Official Global Partner. This event is a crucial gathering for our industry, allowing us to showcase not only our B2B solutions but also engage in discussions about the future of the sector altogether. We look forward to connecting with other like-minded people, exploring collaborations, and looking at ways to shape the future of our exciting industry.”

Exness uses a combination of technology and ethics to raise the industry benchmark and create favorable trading conditions. It offers a frictionless trading experience through its superior proprietary platform and unique market protections and allows its clients to experience how the markets should be.