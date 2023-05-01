In just one week, the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) will kick off, taking place on May 8-10 in South Africa. As one of the biggest events of the year in Africa, FMAS will represent a coming together of thousands of attendees, leading brands, executives and more in Johannesburg, South Africa at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre.

With less than two weeks to go until the big event, at attendees are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the detailed agenda for FMAS:23. This includes the jam-packed schedule of panels, fireside chats, sessions, workshops, and much more.

The full agenda for FMAS:23 is already live and can be accessed by the following link. Overall, a total of four industry verticals are being covered during FMAS:23, with the online trading, payments, fintech, and blockchain & digital assets spaces in focus.

Session Powered by XM | Unlock Your Potential: Trade Your Way to The Top

Get ready to unlock your potential in forex trading in this session 'Trade your way to the top'! powered by XM. The session’s expert panelists have been there, done that, and are eager to share their best tips, tricks, and strategies for success.

This will be the focus at one of the event’s most anticipated fireside chats this May, Unlock Your Potential: Trade Your Way to The Top, taking place on May 10, 11:40-12:10 at Centre Stage.

After this discussion, you’ll become an expert in: Navigating market volatility Analyzing technical and fundamental factors Managing risks like a pro Plus, you'll hear about the exciting rewards of forex trading, like the potential to earn big profits and living YOUR LIFE on YOUR TERMS.

This fireside chat will include the following talented speakers:

Avramis Despotis, Founder & CEO, Tradepedia

Reino Deetlefs, Chief Instructor – Africa, Tradepedia

According to Mr. Despotis and Mr. Deetlefs, “the session will emphasize earning big returns on your investment year after year is a challenging goal that requires careful planning and execution. The highlight of this session will be the discussion on strategies that we use to achieve this goal: using leverage, using active trading, using strict risk controls, and automated tools.”

The discussion will focus on the following topics: How to navigate market volatility, analyzing technical and fundamental factors, and managing risks like a pro.

In addition, with the latest technology, trading platforms, and educational resources at your fingertips, the session will help you turn your trading dreams into reality. So, get inspired and motivated to seize the opportunities of forex trading to achieve financial freedom. Don't miss this chance to take your trading game to the next level!

“At XM, we’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our products and services. Attending events like FMAS:23 enables us to stay up to date with industry developments and share our knowledge and expertise with others in the industry. We’re looking forward to meeting peers, attending thought-provoking sessions, and learning more about the unique challenges and opportunities that the South African market presents, so that we can ultimately provide our clients with the best possible trading experience,” explained Mr. Despotis and Mr. Deetlefs.

FMAS:23 – The Largest Event in Africa of the Year

FMAS:23 will no doubt be one of largest events in Africa, attracting premier speakers and attendees. This includes upwards of 3000+ attendees, 70+ exhibitors, 100+ brokers, and 50+ speakers. These marquee individuals will be available to discuss, engage, and network throughout FMAS:23.

Of course, the aforementioned fireside chat is just one of several different sessions available for attendees at FMAS:23. With such a diverse content track, there is truly something for all attendees!

Join other industry leaders, executives, brands, and traders to discuss the future of trading on the continent, fintech opportunities, and much more.

FMAS:23 will be attracting the biggest-name talent, noteworthy individuals, and the industry’s leading brands. All attendees are encouraged to mingle and engage with each other in what will be an unforgettable event.

See you in Johannesburg this May!