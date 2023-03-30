The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) is coming soon, with the landmark event starting on May 8-10, 2023. Held at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, this is one event that leading IBs can’t afford to miss.

The forex and crypto market in Africa have been steadily growing over the past decade. With the increasing globalization of business and the expansion of the African middle class, there has been a growing swath of individuals with more income to use as investments.

This has coincided with African countries seeing an increase in the number of forex brokers and crypto trading platforms operating in the region. Overall, these trends have made it easier for individuals and businesses in Africa to access the global forex and crypto market.

IBs Finding Their Niche in Africa

FMAS:23 is the ideal forum for IBs to make their move, engage and network with brokers, and take their business to the next level. includes both IBs looking to expand their business, market footprint, and explore new verticals in Africa.

The event comes at the perfect time for the forex and crypto industry in Africa, given the interest and coalescence of the growing market in Africa. With so much of the industry looking to attract new business and traders, the decision to attend FMAS:23 this May is simple.

If you have not already done so, registration for FMAS:23 is now live and can be accessed via the following link.

2023 is already looking to be a giant leap forward for the online trading industry, especially in terms of forex and crypto capabilities in Africa. Given the excitement, potential, and opportunities inherent with a fresh untapped market, FMAS:23 will be providing a springboard of opportunities for leading who wish to network, engage, and conduct business.

FMAS:23 is structured to accommodate a diverse range of participants and attendees in Africa. Whether you are a newcomer to the trading scene or are an established IB or affiliate, FMAS:23 has something for everyone.

All attendees of the event can expect to take advantage interacting with the industry’s leading retail players, brokerages, brands, and of course the biggest names in the industry.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders and traders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the forex and crypto space.

FMAS:23 will feature a total of 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry. A complete agenda will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

The agenda is already live and available to be accessed via the following link. All prospective and current attendees are invited to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:23!