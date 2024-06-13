In recent years, traders’ preferences have glided towards trade automation and advanced, real-time market analysis with a focus on personalised investment experiences. Automated financial processes, extra convenience, and smooth onboarding are also key drivers influencing traders’ choices. Against this backdrop, financial market players are faced with the challenge of constantly tailoring their offerings to meet the increasingly discerning needs of their clients.

In their constant race to adapt, develop and evolve, brokers are concerned with the question of whether to develop a trading system in-house or adopt a White Label solution. Yet, there is always the issue of cost and time involved in developing a high-performance trading infrastructure. This is precisely the dilemma that iTech Software helps solve.

With an all-inclusive value proposition for Forex and CFD, crypto and NFT brokers, the technology firm doubles down on a simplified and more engaging user experience, increased operational efficiency, enhanced client management and higher lifetime value (LTV).

A tailored White Label solution perfect for brokers, fit for traders

Promoting an all-inclusive approach to financial services, iTech Software provides a viable alternative to the current online trading solutions available in the market. iTech’s customisable White Label system consists of an intuitive Web Trader accompanied by a powerful back-office system and a sleek mobile app (iMobile) that offers traders a smooth trading experience on the go.

Alongside these, the cutting-edge iConvert CRM for marketing, iManager, an advanced multi-brand performance management solution, and an enhanced cybersecurity suite further empower brokers to remain top of mind with traders. Additionally, the fintech provider’s neat website design service helps them create a unique identity and generate memorability amongst traders.

A trading platform designed with traders in mind

Standing out in an ultra-competitive and overcrowded market is not an easy feat. iTech Software understands this, and its vision is evident in every aspect of platform design. Built with traders in mind, iTech’s trading platform not only provides easy navigation and an intuitive interface with on-tap access to key trading information, they are also equipped with a wide range of powerful analytical tools and real-time data feeds fuelling traders’ decision-making.

Suitable for both web and mobile infrastructures, the trading platform offers a smooth experience across devices, anytime and anywhere, democratising access to the financial markets.

Putting the financial markets in traders’ hands

The iTech mobile app features a sleek and intuitive interface providing access to advanced trade analytics and real-time data on a wide range of asset classes and instruments, including Forex & CFDs on stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and other tech-driven financial products.

Offering exposure to a wide range of markets at the tap of a button, the mobile app enables brokers to cater to both novice and seasoned traders.

Supporting traders’ freedom of choice

Each trader has a different approach to trading. Similarly, they have different trading styles and preferences. iTech Software’s Web Trader enables brokers to engage professional and novice traders differently through compelling analytics and seamless integration with other systems, including on-demand social and copy trading as well as MAM/PAMM account options for advanced and professional traders.

Superior cybersecurity

iTech Software’s institutional-grade cybersecurity solution protects brokerage systems and traders’ sensitive data against ransomware and phishing attacks in real time. To do so, the technology provider uses dedicated servers located in ultra-secure data centres, daily DB backups, mirror technology for enhanced website resilience, static IP, proxyable branding, 2FA, a sophisticated anti-bot algorithm fending off intrusive bots, and more.

Multiple PSP integration

Currently, iTech Software supports 150+ fiat and crypto PSP integrations, with more payment solutions being added upon request. This enables brokers to offer a broad spectrum of payment options and easily accommodate traders’ payment choices.

Improved operational efficiency through automated processes

With iTech White Label platform, brokers can save valuable time and resources by automating some of the key yet time-consuming operational processes, such as know-your-client (KYC) and trade reporting. This allows them to increase efficiency, speed up client onboarding and improve their bottom line considerably. For traders, this means extra convenience and the ability to get started immediately.

Dedicated support

To ensure the integration process runs smoothly for brokers, the White Label technology provider offers extensive dedicated support across the entire onboarding process, from user-centric technical assistance to regulatory compliance. This guarantees a smooth transition from more traditional systems to iTech’s modern brokerage solution and its easy integration.

Meet iTech at iFX EXPO International 2024

iTech Software will attend this year’s iFX EXPO International in Limassol, Cyprus. Between 18-20 June, the team will meet with existing and prospective partners in the enticing setting of City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the technology firm’s offering and how it can help brokers differentiate themselves from any competition. Interested participants are encouraged to contact the team in advance to arrange a meeting.