TMGM, a trailblazer in global online trading and investment services, took center stage as the Gold Sponsor of the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission's (VFSC) groundbreaking Second Symposium on Virtual Assets.

This pivotal event, held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Port Vila, convened an elite gathering of finance brokers, regulators, government officials, and international experts to chart the course for Vanuatu's burgeoning fintech sector.

The aptly themed "Shaping Tomorrow – Exploring the Role of the Financial Dealers Licence and Virtual Assets in National Development" symposium was a crucible for innovative ideas and strategic discussions.

Branan KARAE - VFSC Commissioner

Distinguished speakers, including Rick McDonell, former Chairperson for the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering, and Loretta Joseph, VFSC's digital asset regulatory framework consultant, provided invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of virtual assets and financial integrity.

Thought-provoking panel discussions delved into critical topics such as aligning with international standards set by APG, FATF, and the European Union, tackling the EU blacklist challenge, optimizing Financial Dealers Licence (FDL) requirements, and propelling Vanuatu's fintech industry forward.

The symposium concluded with the prestigious FDL awards ceremony, celebrating local business practices, professional development, and community service excellence. TMGM's prominent role as Gold Sponsor highlighted its steadfast commitment to Vanuatu's financial evolution.

This dedication was further exemplified by TMGM's recent accolades: the company was honored as First Runner-up for Best Community Support 2024 and recognized for achieving the Highest Client Numbers in 2024.



These achievements not only underscore TMGM's industry leadership but also reflect its significant contributions to Vanuatu's financial ecosystem.

These recognitions also cement TMGM's trusted industry leader and innovator position. Operating under the TMGM brand, Trademax Global Limited is licensed and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), reinforcing the company's deep-rooted commitment to regulatory excellence and its integral role in Vanuatu's financial ecosystem.

(From R to L) Branan KARAE - VFSC Commissioner, Hon. John Salong DAMASING - Minister of Finance & Economic Management, Member from TMGM Group, Johnny WILSON - TMGM Vanuatu local director

TMGM Vanuatu's local director Johnny Wilson, expressed his pride in these achievements, stating, "We are honored to receive these awards. They reflect our team's hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients and supporting our community.



“These recognitions inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in the fintech sector,” he added.

As the fintech landscape transforms rapidly, TMGM stands at the vanguard, championing the highest regulatory compliance and client protection standards. The company's proactive engagement in this symposium and recent achievements reflect its ongoing mission to provide a secure, cutting-edge, and client-centric trading environment.

TMGM's participation in this landmark event demonstrates its dedication to fostering Vanuatu's robust and innovative financial ecosystem. It positions the company as a key architect in shaping the future of virtual assets in the region.



About TMGM:

TMGM is a global leader in online trading and investment services, offering unparalleled access to diverse financial instruments through its state-of-the-art trading platforms. With an unwavering focus on regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and exceptional client service, TMGM empowers traders worldwide to navigate global markets and realize their financial aspirations. Trademax Global Limited, operating under the TMGM brand, is proudly licensed and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), embodying the highest standards of financial integrity. For more information, visit https://www.tmgm.com.



