Trademax Australia Limited, operating under the TMGM brand, a leading provider of contracts for difference (CFDs) and margin forex trading services, announces that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has revoked the interim stop orders previously issued in relation to TMGM’s contracts for difference.

On June 13, 2024, ASIC issued interim stop orders prohibiting Trademax Australia Limited from engaging in specified conduct related to retail clients and CFDs. This included retail client CFD trading and opening trading accounts for retail clients to trade these products.

The company has now thoroughly reviewed its retail investor questionnaire and onboarding controls, implementing necessary improvements to its processes and to achieve what it now believes is industry best practice.

The interim stop orders have now been lifted and TMGM Australia can now onboard new retail clients for CFDs.

The company prioritises client services and educating clients in relation to trading CFDs and margin forex products. By continuously improving its processes and providing comprehensive educational resources, TMGM empowers its clients to make informed trading decisions.

As TMGM moves forward, the company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and client service. TMGM is well-positioned to continue growing as a trusted market leader.

For more information about TMGM Australia please visit the company's website at https://www.tmgm.com or contact support@tmgm.com.

Disclaimer

CFD Trading carries high risks to your capital. Trademax Australia Limited (TMGM Australia) (AFSL 436416) is the issuer of the contracts for difference and margin FX products referred to in this document. A product disclosure statement (PDS) for the products and a copy of the relevant target market determination is available at https://www.tmgm.com/en-au. You should consider the PDS before deciding whether to trade our CFDs and margin FX products. CFD investors do not own or have any rights to underlying assets.

About TMGM Australia:

TMGM Australia is a leading provider of CFDs and margin forex trading services. The company's cutting-edge trading platform, comprehensive educational resources, and global presence make it a trusted partner for traders worldwide.